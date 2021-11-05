Searching for the next big climate tech start-up

Wavemaker Partners is making a splash with its first climate tech venture builder. Its goal is ambitious – to launch companies that will reduce 10% of global emissions by 2035.
November 05, 2021

Climate change is the biggest challenge of our generation, but some see opportunity in the crisis. 

For Wavemaker Partners, addressing the situation offers trillion-dollar potential. According to Southeast Asia’s Green Economy 2021 Report, building up the region’s sustainable infrastructure will require at least $2 trillion of investment over the next decade.

The Southeast Asian venture capital company aims to make its contribution to the cause through the fundraise of an initial $25 million for Wavemaker Impact, its first climate tech venture builder in the region.

Catalysing change

The effort comes as the United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP...

