Searching for the next big climate tech start-up

Climate change is the biggest challenge of our generation, but some see opportunity in the crisis.

For Wavemaker Partners, addressing the situation offers trillion-dollar potential. According to Southeast Asia’s Green Economy 2021 Report, building up the region’s sustainable infrastructure will require at least $2 trillion of investment over the next decade.

The Southeast Asian venture capital company aims to make its contribution to the cause through the fundraise of an initial $25 million for Wavemaker Impact, its first climate tech venture builder in the region.

Catalysing change

The effort comes as the United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP...