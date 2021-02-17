News at-a-glance: market wrap (Feb 17)

MARKET OUTLOOK Report forecasts investment banking growth in 2021

Recovery from Covid-19 will drive growth in the global investment banking market, increasing from $102.84 billion in 2020 to an estimated $111.45 billion this year.

This compound annual growth rate of 8.4% also reflects the easing of operational challenges after the restrictive containment measures, remote working and the closure of commercial activities due to the pandemic, according to Reportlinker.com’s new report, “Investment Banking Global Market Report 2021 COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030”.

In 2020, Asia Pacific was the second largest region globally for investment banking, with 26% market share. North America was the...