Yesterday Monday, September 12, the Monetary Authority of Singapore MAS and Singapore Exchange Group SGX Group announced the launch of ESGenome, a digital data platform that aims to enhance ESG reporting among Singapore-based corporates.

Hosted by UK-headquartered ESG data-focussed firm, World Wide Generation WWG as a live Software-as-a-Service SaaS solution, ESGenome is the result of a joint initiative to explore the development of a common disclosure process for SGX-listed companies. It is hoped that the digital disclosure portal will contribute to the wider Asian sustainability effort.

“The collaboration between MAS and SGX Group is an excellent example of the effect when...