Hongkong Land raises inaugral green bond

Property group achieves three times oversubscribed green capital raise of half a billion dollars.
July 13, 2021

Listed property investor and developer, Hongkong Land successfully issued last week its inaugural green bond, raising a total of US$ 500 million.

The issuance, which has a 10-year tenor and a coupon rate of 2.25% per annum, was awarded A2 and A ratings by Moody's and SP, respectively.

Three times oversubscribed, the final allocation comprised a mix of European and Asian institutional investors, with the majority of capital raised coming from Asia.

Simon Dixon, chief financial officer at Hongkong Land told FinanceAsia that the bond's order book totalled over 100 investors and constituted investment funds approximately 50%, banks 40%,...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222