Hongkong Land raises inaugral green bond

Listed property investor and developer, Hongkong Land successfully issued last week its inaugural green bond, raising a total of US$ 500 million.

The issuance, which has a 10-year tenor and a coupon rate of 2.25% per annum, was awarded A2 and A ratings by Moody's and SP, respectively.

Three times oversubscribed, the final allocation comprised a mix of European and Asian institutional investors, with the majority of capital raised coming from Asia.

Simon Dixon, chief financial officer at Hongkong Land told FinanceAsia that the bond's order book totalled over 100 investors and constituted investment funds approximately 50%, banks 40%,...