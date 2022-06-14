Hong Kong property developer achieves capital markets first

New World Development becomes the first Asian corporate to issue a USD-denominated dual-tranche social and green offering in the public bond markets.
June 14, 2022

Last Friday June 10, Hong Kong-listed real estate firm, New World Development, became Asia’s first non-financial corporate to issue a USD-denominated social bond in the public bond markets. The issuance also marked the first time that a Greater China-headquartered company had closed a USD-denominated green perpetual facility in the public arena.

The dual-tranche offering comprised a $200 million dollar social note with a coupon rate of 5.875%, which priced at 290 basis points over US Treasuries and a $500 million green perpetual note with a coupon of 6.15%.

An announcement by the firm detailed that the bonds were nearly five times oversubscribed at ...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222