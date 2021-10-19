GMO expands Greater China effort

Boston-headquartered investment manager, Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo LLC GMO announced on Friday October 15 the appointment of Amy Shang pictured to its Asia Pacific client relations team, effective October 11.

Based in Singapore, Shang’s remit will see her assess growth opportunities and lead the company’s business development efforts in Greater China. She joins the firm from Dimensional Fund Advisors, where she most recently held the post of regional director for Greater China, focussing on key institutional relationships.

Zane Bernstein, head of Asia Pacific Client Relations confirmed with FinanceAsia that the company plans to recruit an associate in Singapore to assist Amy in her role. He commented...