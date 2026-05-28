EQT appoints Hari Gopalakrishnan and Nicholas Macksey co-heads of Private Capital Asia

The long-standing executives joined Baring Private Equity Asia, now known as EQT Private Capital Asia, nearly two decades ago, and have helped build the firm's Asia private capital platform.
May 28, 2026

Private equity giant EQT has appointed Hari Gopalakrishnan and Nicholas Macksey as co-heads of EQT Private Capital Asia, effective May 28.

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