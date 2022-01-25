DBS appoints new chief sustainability officer

DBS announced yesterday (January 24) the appointment of Helge Muenkel (pictured) as new chief sustainability officer, with immediate effect

Joining the bank following a decade at ING where he most recently led Asia Pacific, Sustainable Finance and Global Capital Markets, Muenkel is based in Singapore and will spearhead DBS’ ESG impact across the region, a spokesperson for the bank told FinanceAsia

The bank will continue to explore new hires with the right skill sets to strengthen its sustainability efforts, the contact added

Muenkel brings to his new role more than two decades of experience in sustainability and banking, and a postgraduate degree in Sustainabilility from Cambridge University

An active sustainability advocate across...