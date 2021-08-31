Coles marks Aussie retail first with Sustainability Linked Loan

Australian supermarket, Coles Group refinances existing debt with an A$1.3 billion Sustainability Linked Loan (SLL) in a retail sector first for the market.
August 31, 2021

Australian supermarket, Coles Group announced last week that it had successfully refinanced A$ 1.3 billion of committed facilities, establishing a link to sustainability targets.

The four-year revolving credit facilities constitute the first Sustainability Linked Loan SLL for an Australian retail company. ANZ, BNP Paribas and Rabobank acted as sustainability co-ordinators for the transaction.

Used to finance general corporate funding requirements, the SLL is linked to a number of sustainability targets, which if achieved, will see the supermarket benefit from margin adjustments.

An independent third party will measure and report on Coles’ performance on an annual basis, relative to the agreed Key Performance Indicators...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222