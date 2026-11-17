Ryan Ellis named Citi Australia, NZ head of markets sales
Sydney-based Ellis has been leading the Australia & New Zealand rates sales franchise and will continue in this role.
December 18, 2025
Mark Bellofiore is set to join Citi as managing director, head of equity capital markets (ECM) for Australia and New Zealand in 2027, according to a company announcement.
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