FinanceAsia Awards 2026: Australia and New Zealand winners announced

With 2025 being yet another turbulent year across markets and economies, the FinanceAsia team invited banks, brokers, ratings agencies and other financial institutions to showcase their capabilities when supporting their clients.

The 30th edition of FA's flagship awards celebrates those institutions that showed determination to deliver desirable outcomes, through the display of commercial and technical acumen, during the 12 months of 2025.

Congratulations to all of our winners in the Australia and New Zealand markets.

Read on for details of the winners and finalists (entrants whose submissions were "Highly commended". Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind winner selection will be published the Awards edition of FinanceAsia, with subsequent syndication online.



AUSTRALIA - DOMESTIC

BEST LENDER

Westpac

BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK

ANZ

Highly Commended – Westpac



AUSTRALIA - INTERNATIONAL

BEST DCM HOUSE

Bank of America

Highly Commended – HSBC

BEST INTERNATIONAL RATINGS AGENCY

Fitch Ratings

BEST INVESTMENT BANK

UBS

BEST LENDER

HSBC

BEST M&A HOUSE

UBS

Highly Commended – Deutsche Bank

BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK

Societe Generale



NEW ZEALAND - INTERNATIONAL

BEST ECM HOUSE

UBS

BEST INVESTMENT BANK

UBS

BEST M&A HOUSE

UBS

BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK

ANZ