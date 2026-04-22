FinanceAsia Awards 2026: Australia and New Zealand winners announced

With 2025 being yet another turbulent year across markets and economies, the FinanceAsia team invited banks, brokers, ratings agencies and other financial institutions to showcase their capabilities when supporting their clients.
The 30th edition of FA's flagship awards celebrates those institutions that showed determination to deliver desirable outcomes, through the display of commercial and technical acumen, during the 12 months of 2025.
Congratulations to all of our winners in the Australia and New Zealand markets.
Read on for details of the winners and finalists (entrants whose submissions were "Highly commended". Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind winner selection will be published the Awards edition of FinanceAsia, with subsequent syndication online.
AUSTRALIA - DOMESTIC
BEST LENDER
Westpac
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
ANZ
Highly Commended – Westpac
AUSTRALIA - INTERNATIONAL
BEST DCM HOUSE
Bank of America
Highly Commended – HSBC
BEST INTERNATIONAL RATINGS AGENCY
Fitch Ratings
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
UBS
BEST LENDER
HSBC
BEST M&A HOUSE
UBS
Highly Commended – Deutsche Bank
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
Societe Generale
NEW ZEALAND - INTERNATIONAL
BEST ECM HOUSE
UBS
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
UBS
BEST M&A HOUSE
UBS
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
ANZ