FinanceAsia Awards 2026: Australia and New Zealand winners announced

Read on for the winners of the 30th edition of the FinanceAsia Awards, across Australia and New Zealand.
April 22, 2026

With 2025 being yet another turbulent year across markets and economies, the FinanceAsia team invited banks, brokers, ratings agencies and other financial institutions to showcase their capabilities when supporting their clients.

The 30th edition of FA's flagship awards celebrates those institutions that showed determination to deliver desirable outcomes, through the display of commercial and technical acumen, during the 12 months of 2025.

Congratulations to all of our winners in the Australia and New Zealand markets.

Read on for details of the winners and finalists (entrants whose submissions were "Highly commended". Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind winner selection will be published the Awards edition of FinanceAsia, with subsequent syndication online.


AUSTRALIA - DOMESTIC

BEST LENDER
Westpac

BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
ANZ

Highly Commended – Westpac


AUSTRALIA - INTERNATIONAL

BEST DCM HOUSE
Bank of America

Highly Commended – HSBC

BEST INTERNATIONAL RATINGS AGENCY
Fitch Ratings

BEST INVESTMENT BANK
UBS

BEST LENDER
HSBC

BEST M&A HOUSE
UBS

Highly Commended – Deutsche Bank

BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
Societe Generale


NEW ZEALAND - INTERNATIONAL

BEST ECM HOUSE
UBS

BEST INVESTMENT BANK
UBS

BEST M&A HOUSE
UBS

BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
ANZ

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.