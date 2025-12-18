Ryan Ellis named Citi Australia, NZ head of markets sales

Sydney-based Ellis has been leading the Australia & New Zealand rates sales franchise and will continue in this role.
December 18, 2025

US global banking giant Citi has appointed Ryan Ellis as head of markets sales for Australia & New Zealand, effective immediately.

