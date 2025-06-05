Citi Australia & NZ names John McLean head of ECM and GAM

US banking giant Citi has appointed John McLean as head of equity capital markets (ECM) and global asset managers (GAM) for Australia and New Zealand.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
US banking giant Citi has appointed John McLean as head of equity capital markets (ECM) and global asset managers (GAM) for Australia and New Zealand.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.