Citi Australia & NZ names John McLean head of ECM and GAM

McLean, currently head of Citi's global asset managers, Apac financial sponsors business, will relocate from Singapore to Sydney.
June 05, 2025

US banking giant Citi has appointed John McLean as head of equity capital markets (ECM) and global asset managers (GAM) for Australia and New Zealand.

