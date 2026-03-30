Citi names head of Australia, NZ capital markets natural resources group

Citi has appointed Anders Svensson as managing director, head of natural resources group for the Australia and New Zealand capital markets and advisory team.
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Citi has appointed Anders Svensson as managing director, head of natural resources group for the Australia and New Zealand capital markets and advisory team.
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