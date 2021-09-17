Citi appoints sustainability and ESG head for Asia Pacific

Raphael Mun relocates from London to Singapore to lead Citi's Asia-based sustainability strategy.
September 17, 2021

Citi has announced the appointment of Raphael Mun to head of Sustainability and Corporate Transitions SCT for the bank’s Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory BCMA business in Asia Pacific.

The move involves Mun’s relocation to Singapore from London, where she has been practising as a senior banker in Citi’s EMEA Project Infrastructure Finance team.

In her new role, Mun reports to Jan Metzger, head of APAC BCMA, with additional reporting lines to London-based Keith Tuffley who co-heads Citi’s SCT team alongside New York-based Bridget Fawcett, as well as to Amol Gupte, Citi’s country officer for Singapore. The SCT team formed in May 2020.

