Bybit: using crypto to foster financial inclusion

The Singapore-based decentralised crypto exchange has launched a sustainability initiative to foster financial inclusion in India. And, on the back of government acknowledgement of crypto as a digital asset, the Bybit team is exploring further opportunities in the market.
March 01, 2022

In February, Singapore-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange platform Bybit, announced the company’s support of a sustainability initiative in India.

In partnership with non-profit organisation, One Tree Planted Bybit announced its pledge to plant 100,000 fruit trees, as part of the “India 2022 Fruit Trees to Fight Hunger” project, which runs until the end of November.

The initiative aims to create tree nursery jobs for local widowed and elderly women, in order to address social marginalisation and to help bridge the gap between gender inequality. Once planted, the drive is set to generate an income of $10 per tree, per year to support and reforest rural communities.

...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222