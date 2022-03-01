Bybit: using crypto to foster financial inclusion

In February, Singapore-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange platform Bybit, announced the company’s support of a sustainability initiative in India.

In partnership with non-profit organisation, One Tree Planted Bybit announced its pledge to plant 100,000 fruit trees, as part of the “India 2022 Fruit Trees to Fight Hunger” project, which runs until the end of November.

The initiative aims to create tree nursery jobs for local widowed and elderly women, in order to address social marginalisation and to help bridge the gap between gender inequality. Once planted, the drive is set to generate an income of $10 per tree, per year to support and reforest rural communities.

