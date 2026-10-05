Apac transition finance urged to scale up

The Hong Kong Green Finance Association tells FA that Apac's economies need to turn taxonomies and corporate transition plans into financing at scale.
October 05, 2026

Transition bonds remain a small part of Asia Pacific (Apac)’s sustainable bond market despite the region making up a significant portion of global sustainability issuance.

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