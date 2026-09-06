transition finance

Transition finance: Asia grapples with uncertainty, eyes progress

Chaoni Huang, at the Hong Kong Green Finance Association and BNP Paribas, tells FA that taxonomy and definition uncertainties are hampering Apac’s transition finance market, and that growing interest and standardisation attempts should help.
November 19, 2024

China invests in green, transition finance systems and frameworks

The regional leader in green bonds will keep looking at labelling and internationally aligned standards, such as the common ground taxonomy with the EU, experts discussed at ICMA's inaugural summit. Meanwhile transition finance taxonomies are being rolled out in Chinese provinces.
March 26, 2024

Navigating ‘transition finance’ in Apac

Interest in transition finance is growing, however, despite some countries, including Japan, taking a lead, such vehicles face many challenges, such as low comparability and tech uncertainty.
March 19, 2024