Chaoni Huang, at the Hong Kong Green Finance Association and BNP Paribas, tells FA that taxonomy and definition uncertainties are hampering Apac’s transition finance market, and that growing interest and standardisation attempts should help.
The regional leader in green bonds will keep looking at labelling and internationally aligned standards, such as the common ground taxonomy with the EU, experts discussed at ICMA's inaugural summit. Meanwhile transition finance taxonomies are being rolled out in Chinese provinces.
The Asia Transition Finance Annual Report 2023 created by the Philippines’ leading bank BDO Unibank Inc., along with other leading Asian banks, highlights the enabling factors that are required to accelerate the adoption of transition finance.