ACT opens Southeast Asian base

The sustainability solutions provider has established a second office in the Asian region.
April 19, 2022

Amsterdam-headquartered environmental solutions provider, ACT, has opened a second office in Asia Pacific, to better serve clients in the region as they work towards climate action goals.

The new Singapore base builds on the firm's established Asian presence in Shanghai, and brings its global footprint to a total of five offices, adding to its Western bases in Amsterdam, Paris and New York.

The news follows a pledge by leaders of the 21-member Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation APEC at a virtual forum hosted by New Zealand in November, to address environmental challenges in the region. Among other discussion themes that included heightened regional trade and geopolitical...

