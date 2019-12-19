2020 outlook

2020 G3 DCM: banks spur Asia's ESG transition

Asia is finally awake to green and sustainable financing as banks amend their lending practices and encourage bond issuers to follow suit.
December 19, 2019

Asia has been a laggard when it comes to the megatrend that is environmental social and governance ESG finance, but there are signs that it is starting to catch up and 2020 may bear witness to a step change in attitudes and issuance.

As 2020 dawns, FinanceAsia has been canvassing the sell-side for their views on the year ahead and one theme that crops up over and over again is the growing importance of ESG for issuers, intermediaries and investors alike.

Typical are the comments of Sean McNelis, HSBC’s co-head of global debt capital markets. “ESG is now always a critical part of every...

