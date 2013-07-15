ratings

All you need to know about Abenomics

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has ignited interest in Japan with his economic policy agenda, dubbed Abenomics. Paul Sheard, chief global economist for Standard & Poor’s, takes a look at the significance of this programme.
By S&P Global Ratings

The future of sovereign ratings

Ahead of the October 8-10 annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, David Beers, Standard & Poor's global head of sovereign and international public finance ratings, answers questions about the future of sovereign credit ratings.
By S&P Global Ratings