Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has ignited interest in Japan with his economic policy agenda, dubbed Abenomics. Paul Sheard, chief global economist for Standard & Poor’s, takes a look at the significance of this programme.
Over time, companies will benefit from cheaper and more diverse funding, more FDI and increased investor confidence, which will encourage them to tap the capital markets. But risks and uncertainties remain.
Ahead of the October 8-10 annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, David Beers, Standard & Poor's global head of sovereign and international public finance ratings, answers questions about the future of sovereign credit ratings.
Eleven countries in the East Asia-Pacific have fared better during the recent global recession because their governments took difficult measures in response to past crises. European governments could do well to study their progress.