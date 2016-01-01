S&P Global Ratings

Asean Inc's debt dilemma

It’s too early to tell whether the recent stabilisation of credit quality at major Southeast Asian companies marks a shift towards more conservative balance sheets, according to S&P Global Ratings.
By S&P Global Ratings

Why hurdles to China's deleveraging remain

China’s resolve to rein in financial risks has strengthened since mid-2016 but success remains uncertain, says S&P Global Ratings. Chinese lenders' higher tolerance for weak stand-alone credit quality at SOEs means leverage may build to a higher level than in more market-oriented economies.
By S&P Global Ratings