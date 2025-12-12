The US administration wants to take retaliatory action for China’s rare earth export controls. US stock markets and cryptocurrencies lost billions of dollars in value on October 9, while gold has reached $4,000 an ounce. China's commerce ministry said "we aren't afraid to fight".
Markets have rallied after a weekend agreement to reduce tariffs to 10% in China and 30% in the US is good news for companies, markets, and the US dollar; however, pharmaceutical stocks are in focus as US president Donald Trump tries to reduce drug prices.
Global stock markets are tumbling as US president Donald Trump unveils sweeping global tariffs, with many Asian economies hit hard; many fear the move could spark a global trade war as China's retaliation to hit US chip imports, and US recession fears climb.
The Australasian bank has announced that Anshul Sidher will step up as managing director of its Markets business. He will oversee recent recruit, Viacheslav (Slava) Shilin, who has joined the bank from Citi to lead its credit strategy.