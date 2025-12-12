markets

Trump threatens extra 100% tariffs on China

The US administration wants to take retaliatory action for China’s rare earth export controls. US stock markets and cryptocurrencies lost billions of dollars in value on October 9, while gold has reached $4,000 an ounce. China's commerce ministry said "we aren't afraid to fight".
October 12, 2025

Natixis CIB expands Apac global markets team

Over the last few months, the French bank has created several new roles and made key hires to bolster its presence in the region, including in mainland China.
September 30, 2025

China and US agree to slash tariffs for 90 days

Markets have rallied after a weekend agreement to reduce tariffs to 10% in China and 30% in the US is good news for companies, markets, and the US dollar; however, pharmaceutical stocks are in focus as US president Donald Trump tries to reduce drug prices.
May 12, 2025

ANZ announces Singapore appointments

The Australasian bank has announced that Anshul Sidher will step up as managing director of its Markets business. He will oversee recent recruit, Viacheslav (Slava) Shilin, who has joined the bank from Citi to lead its credit strategy.
June 13, 2023