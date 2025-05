Global markets are tumbing as US president Donald Trump unveiled a sweeping range of large tariffs on US imports (exports to the US) in the Rose Garden in the White House on Wednesday, April 2, which started to come into effect on Saturday (April 5), with initial 10% tariffs, and will see their full impact on April 9. The tariffs were reported by FinanceAsia here.

