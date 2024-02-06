Citi names new head of markets, Australia and New Zealand

Citibank has appointed Cristina Chang as the bank’s future head of markets in Australia and New Zealand, succeeding Mark Woodruff, who had also taken on the role of chief executive officer (CEO) in Australia last year.

A Citi spokesperson confirmed with FinanceAsia that Chang (pictured) will relocate from Hong Kong to Sydney "shortly".

The appointment is subject to regulatory and compliance approvals, and will be made “permanent in due course”, a February 6 media note said.

Chang joined Citi over 16 years ago in 2007 and currently serves as the American bank’s head of asset backed financing, spread products, Asia North and Australia and South Asia. She will retain her current responsibilities after taking up the new role.

Commenting on Chang joining, Woodruff noted in the release: “Cristina brings a wealth of experience from her current role where she has been responsible for developing a market-leading structured finance franchise in Apac.”

He added that having Chang on board demonstrated the bank’s commitment to grow and invest in the Australian and New Zealand franchise.

Chang shared in the same note: “Australia and New Zealand are important markets for Citi and I am excited to be returning to Australia to lead the markets business. We have a strong understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing Markets clients in the current environment.”

Citi entered the Australian market in 1916 and New Zealand in 1974. Its markets business supports corporates, governments, investors and intermediaries in the region in regards to investment and transaction strategies.