ANZ announces Singapore appointments

Melbourne-headquartered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) has announced that Anshul Sidher will take over the leadership of the bank’s Markets business, from August.

He takes over the role from Shayne Collins, who ascended to role of managing director across the division in May 2016 and who has decided to depart the bank following a 17 year career with the business. The announcement detailed that Sidher had previously undertaken leadership of the full Markets division.

Sidher joined ANZ at the company’s Singapore base in 2012, where he will continue to be located. Following experience accrued from time spent at Barclays, Dresdner Kleinwort and Citi, he currently serves as head of Trading and Markets for Asia Pacific. In his new capacity, he will report to group executive for the Institutional business, Mark Whelan.

The release detailed Sidher’s proven success in driving growth across the bank’s fixed income, commodities and global foreign exchange businesses. It noted his role in pioneering new forms of technology across the bank’s practice, to deliver improved outcomes.

A spokesperson for ANZ told FinanceAsia, “[Sidher] has strong values and a track record of disciplined risk management while growing profitable businesses with a customer focus. He has built ANZ's product offering across several areas including Global Repo, Global FX and Interest Rate (IR) options, as well as Asian Local Markets.”

“Plans to replace his current role will be made in due course,” the contact added.

Speaking to FA, Sidher shared, “I will oversee the division's sales, trading, capital markets and balance sheet management operations, with a focus on foreign exchange, commodities, fixed income and interest rates.”

“My priorities will include offering a compelling Markets product suite for clients, keeping with key trends of digitisation and decarbonisation,” he added.

Offering some colour around the trends that he is witnessing across dealmaking in Asia Pacific, he shared, “At ANZ, we’re seeing Asian markets continuing their trend to internationalise and integrate with the global financial system. Investment capital flows, growing volume of trade and more robust balance sheets and FX reserves augur positively.”

Reporting directly to Sidher, is Viacheslav (Slava) Shilin, whose recruitment as head of Credit Strategy for ANZ, was announced last Friday (June 09), via media note.

Also based in Singapore, Shilin brings to the bank over two decades of experience advising investors based in Asia and Europe on credit strategy. He joins from Citi where he led macro and sector-specific credit analysis of Asia’s fixed income markets, as well as the bank’s research effort across untapped Asian and Emerging Markets (EMs). Other prior experience includes a decade spent at Deutsche in London working across credit research, macro and financials; and emerging market credit analysis at UBS.

Shilin will work closely with the bank’s chief economist, Richard Yetsenga.