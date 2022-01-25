Fintech is seen by many as the next wave of disruption that will change how financial services are provided and consumed, according to Linklaters.
Linklaters discusses key themes of the upcoming Hong Kong OTC derivatives regulatory reforms.
Linklaters analyses take-away lessons for employers in light of Cantor Fitzgerald’s failed damages case against former employees.
Linklaters discusses how project bonds will become an increasingly important part of the funding equation for energy and infrastructure development over the coming years.