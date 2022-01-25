Linklaters sets up investment funds practice in Singapore

Linklaters has announced the establishment of its an investment funds practice in Singapore, appointing Joel Seow as its first partner Soew’s appointment is effective 17, a spokesperson told FinanceAsia

Soew joins from US firm Morgan Lewis, where he was a partner In previous roles, he has advised Asian clients on the establishment of private investment funds, with a particular focus on private equity funds, venture capital funds, real estate funds, infrastructure funds, hedge funds and special situations funds, the announcement said

The firm did not respond to requests for comment about the decision to set up an investment funds practice in Singapore at this time

Linklaters also recently announced the