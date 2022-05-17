Linklaters Indonesia adds corporate partner to association practice

UK-headquartered law firm, Linklaters, has announced the appointment of Teguh Arwiko as a partner within the corporate practice of its Indonesian association firm, Widyawan Partners.

According to Indonesian law, foreign law firms are not allowed to independently operate in Indonesia, but may provide legal services in partnership with local law firms.

Arwiko’s appointment became effective May 9, and he is based in Jakarta where he forms the leadership team alongside senior foreign legal advisor, David Holme. The position is newly created and constitutes “an expansion of our Corporate practice in Indonesia, as we expect to see sustained growth in inbound MA activities into Indonesia,” a...