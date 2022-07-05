Allen & Overy poaches Linklaters veterans for Corporate practice

UK-headquartered law firm, AO, has announced the appointments of Gilbert Li and Iris Yeung as partners within its Corporate practice. Both join from Linklaters, where they were also partners.

Their start dates at their new firm are yet to be confirmed, Victor Ho, head of AO’s Asia Pacific Corporate practice, told FinanceAsia, but they will bolster the existing team in line with the firm’s long-term growth outlook for Asia Pacific.

AO’s MA Insights Report 2021 showed last year was a record-breaking one for deal volume, with the global value of MA transactions exceeding $5 trillion for the first time...