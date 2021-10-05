The appointments mark the firm’s first local Japan-based hires.
October 05, 2021
Rupert Mitchell begins work as co-head of ECM syndicate at Goldman after three months on gardening leave.
May 27, 2014
Jens Ruebbert moves from China COO role to head Vietnam business.
May 27, 2014
MS Kho and Neel Shahani will take over equities sales and trading businesses in the two countries.
May 26, 2014
The Japanese bank announces three new senior hires to head its regional securities business.
April 02, 2014
Former Julius Baer and BoA Merrill private banker Michael Benz is set to join Standard Chartered.
February 11, 2014
Gaurav Mehta promoted to lead Indian coverage at Swiss bank after departure of Ravi Shankar last year.
February 10, 2014
The former head of the investment bank at Maybank replaces Charon Wardini Mokhzani who joined Khazanah two months ago. Separately, CIMB is in the process of strengthening its senior bench in North Asia.
January 06, 2014
The Malaysian bank also hires two people for its Hong Kong and China sales team, names a new regional head of research and makes a move into Vietnam.
October 24, 2013
Charon Wardini Mokhzani, CIMB’s group deputy CEO with responsibility for investment banking, will join the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund in early November.
September 23, 2013
in 10 second(s)