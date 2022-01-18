Haitong International hires three new MDs

Haitong International has announced three managing director appointments within its Institutional Clients business segment

The Hong Kong-headquartered investment bank hired Scott Darling and Pingzi Ji as managing directors of equity research, while Karen Jin joins as managing director of fixed income, sales and trading Both departments form part of the group’s Institutional Clients division

“Institutional Clients is one of the major business segments of Haitong International, and the appointment of the three new MDs testifies Haitong International’s effort in bulking up and strengthening the teams,” a spokesperson for Haitong told FinanceAsia

“Haitong International continues to welcome suitable talents to join the company and drive further business growth,” the spokesperson added

Darling began on January 3,...