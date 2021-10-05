EQT appoints heads of private equity and infrastructure in Japan

Swedish private equity firm EQT Group has announced two senior appointments in Japan, in line with the opening of its fifth Asia office in Tokyo earlier this year.

Tetsuro Onitsuka pictured was appointed head of EQT Private Equity Japan, effective October 1. Masahiko Kato joined as head of EQT Infrastructure Japan on September 1.

The new hires form the first local appointments for the company in Tokyo. The Japanese operation has been overseen until now by EQT’s broader APAC team, a spokesperson confirmed with FinanceAsia.

Onitsuka was most recently a managing director at Japan Post Investment, having joined the firm...