EQT appoints heads of private equity and infrastructure in Japan

The appointments mark the firm’s first local Japan-based hires.
October 05, 2021

Swedish private equity firm EQT Group has announced two senior appointments in Japan, in line with the opening of its fifth Asia office in Tokyo earlier this year.

Tetsuro Onitsuka pictured was appointed head of EQT Private Equity Japan, effective October 1. Masahiko Kato joined as head of EQT Infrastructure Japan on September 1.

The new hires form the first local appointments for the company in Tokyo. The Japanese operation has been overseen until now by EQT’s broader APAC team, a spokesperson confirmed with FinanceAsia.

Onitsuka was most recently a managing director at Japan Post Investment, having joined the firm...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222