Linklaters re-hires partners in PE, M&A, financial regulation teams

London-headquartered law firm Linklaters on Thursday (December 16) announced it had appointed Betty Yap and Carl Fernandes as partners within its corporate and financial regulation practices, respectively

Yap and Fernandes will join the firm “in early January 2022”, a spokesperson for Linklaters told FinanceAsia

Yap and Fernandes are both former Linklaters lawyers

Yap worked with Linklaters as a partner in Hong Kong between 2004 and 2016, serving as the firm’s head of China from 2011 until she left She was most recently a managing partner at US-headquartered Paul, Weiss’ China practice Upon re-joining Linklaters, she will assume the role of global co-head of the firm’s financial sponsor group, based in Hong Kong

Fernandes worked at...