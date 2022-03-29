HSBC ramps up global sustainability hiring with three new appointments

HSBC has highlighted the recent appointment of three senior sustainability experts and one relocation, as it ramps up capabilities to address global opportunities in energy transition

Celine Herweijer was appointed the bank’s first group chief sustainability officer in July 2021, following an announcement in February last year; Seb Henbest has been appointed as group head of climate transition; and Jenny McInnes takes on the role of head of sustainability policy and partnerships

Henbest is currently chief economist at research provider, BloombergNEF In his new role, he will focus on engagement with clients in carbon intensive sectors on their transition to net zero

McInnes joined the bank from the UK government’s Department...