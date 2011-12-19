Jonathan Wong

A roundup of the latest CFO and treasurer moves from around the region.
December 19, 2011
Regional Development Bank and Golomt Bank implement new banking solutions, while First Data launches a new online payment gateway.
December 19, 2011
China Zhongwang’s CFO, Vincent Cheung, keeps calm when making major business decisions.
December 19, 2011
SunGard’s Andrew Woods discusses the findings of a treasury management survey of mid-tier banks in Asia-Pacific.
December 19, 2011
Citi implements a payment processing solution for the Sri Lankan conglomerate.
December 19, 2011
December 12, 2011
Standard Bank signs a $275 million loan facility with 18 banks, while MoneyGram partners with ICBC to launch a new cash service in 20 countries.
December 12, 2011
Marcus Sehr and John Ball are appointed to new roles in cash management within Deutsche Bank’s global transaction banking business.
December 12, 2011
Soon Tit Koon retires as chief financial officer of the bank and is replaced by Darren Tan.
December 12, 2011
Citi’s new business centre will develop solutions for institutional clients in the region.
December 12, 2011
