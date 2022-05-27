Winners: FinanceAsia Country Awards 2022 – Southeast Asia

Globally, the past two years have proven very challenging, and Asia remains in the throes of dealing with issues including restrictions, lockdowns and supply chain disruptions. Added to this, geopolitical tensions continue to run high, with the human crisis of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine permeating all corners of society and of course, the financial markets.

While these elements, combined with volatile commodity markets and soaring energy prices have impacted the market and the universal push towards a sustainability transition, there remains some optimism. The past year has witnessed a flurry of activity across Asia’s capital markets – everything from innovation in the form of SPAC-tacular financing structures and unique unicorns, to the market’s response to changing regulation and careful conservatism amid real estate-fuelled contagion concerns.

It is with this in mind that FinanceAsia is delighted to announce the winners of our flagship Country Awards, an annual process that showcases the market participants that have demonstrated resilience in their commitment to supporting their clients alongside government schemes.

With environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors alongside technology continuing to underscore all financial conversations – especially as we emerge from the pandemic, this year, we have introduced some new award categories: Biggest Social Impact and Most Innovative Use of Technology.

A special thanks must go to our expert jury who led the process of reviewing the plethora of submissions we received detailing achievements between the eligibility period of 01 April 2021 – 01 April 2022.

Read on for details of the winners for Southeast Asia.

Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind each choice will be published online as well as in the summer edition of FinanceAsia magazine.

*** SOUTHEAST ASIA ***

INDONESIA

Domestic market

Best Bank: Bank Central Asia

Best Broker: Mandiri Sekuritas

Best DCM House: Indo Premier Sekuritas

Best Investment Bank: Mandiri Sekuritas

Best Law Firm: Hiswara Bunjamin & Tandjung, in association with Herbert Smith Freehills

Most Innovative Use of Technology: Bank Mandiri

International markets

Best Investment Bank: Credit Suisse

MALAYSIA

Domestic market

Best Bank: Public Bank Berhad

Best Broker: CGS-CIMB Securities

Best DCM House: Maybank Investment Bank

Best ECM House: Maybank Investment Bank

Best Investment Bank: Maybank Investment Bank

Best Sustainable Bank: Maybank Investment Bank

International markets

Best Investment Bank: Credit Suisse

PHILIPPINES

Domestic market

Best Bank: Citibank - Philippines

Best Broker: First Metro Securities

Best DCM House: BPI Capital Corporation

Best ECM House: BPI Capital Corporation

Best Investment Bank: BPI Capital Corporation

Best Sustainable Bank: Bank of the Philippine Islands

International markets

Best Investment Bank: Credit Suisse

SINGAPORE

Domestic market

Best Bank: DBS Bank

Best Broker: CGS-CIMB Securities

Best DCM House: DBS Bank

Best ECM House: DBS Bank

Best Investment Bank: DBS Bank

Best Law Firm: Allen & Gledhill

Best Sustainable Bank: DBS Bank

Most Innovative Use of Technology: DBS Bank

International markets

Best Investment Bank: Credit Suisse

Biggest Social Impact: CGS-CIMB Securities

THAILAND

Domestic market

Best Broker: Kiatnakin Phatra Securities

Best ECM House: Bualuang Securities

Best Investment Bank: Kiatnakin Phatra Securities

Most Innovative Use of Technology: CGS-CIMB Securities

International markets

Best Bank: HSBC

VIETNAM

Domestic market

Best Bank: Vietcombank

Best Broker: VPS Securities JSC

Best DCM House: Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV)

Best ECM House: SSI Securities

Best Investment Bank: VPS Securities JSC

Most Innovative Use of Technology: Techcom Securities

International markets

Best Bank: HSBC

Best Investment Bank: Credit Suisse

Biggest Social Impact: HSBC

Most Innovative Use of Technology: Viet Capital Bank

