Winners: FinanceAsia Country Awards 2022 – Southeast Asia

Globally, the past two years have proven very challenging, and Asia remains in the throes of dealing with issues including restrictions, lockdowns and supply chain disruptions. Added to this, geopolitical tensions continue to run high, with the human crisis of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine permeating all corners of society and of course, the financial markets.
While these elements, combined with volatile commodity markets and soaring energy prices have impacted the market and the universal push towards a sustainability transition, there remains some optimism. The past year has witnessed a flurry of activity across Asia’s capital markets – everything from innovation in the form of SPAC-tacular financing structures and unique unicorns, to the market’s response to changing regulation and careful conservatism amid real estate-fuelled contagion concerns.
It is with this in mind that FinanceAsia is delighted to announce the winners of our flagship Country Awards, an annual process that showcases the market participants that have demonstrated resilience in their commitment to supporting their clients alongside government schemes.
With environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors alongside technology continuing to underscore all financial conversations – especially as we emerge from the pandemic, this year, we have introduced some new award categories: Biggest Social Impact and Most Innovative Use of Technology.
A special thanks must go to our expert jury who led the process of reviewing the plethora of submissions we received detailing achievements between the eligibility period of 01 April 2021 – 01 April 2022.
Read on for details of the winners for Southeast Asia.
Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind each choice will be published online as well as in the summer edition of FinanceAsia magazine.
*** SOUTHEAST ASIA ***
INDONESIA
Domestic market
Best Bank: Bank Central Asia
Best Broker: Mandiri Sekuritas
Best DCM House: Indo Premier Sekuritas
Best Investment Bank: Mandiri Sekuritas
Best Law Firm: Hiswara Bunjamin & Tandjung, in association with Herbert Smith Freehills
Most Innovative Use of Technology: Bank Mandiri
International markets
Best Investment Bank: Credit Suisse
***
MALAYSIA
Domestic market
Best Bank: Public Bank Berhad
Best Broker: CGS-CIMB Securities
Best DCM House: Maybank Investment Bank
Best ECM House: Maybank Investment Bank
Best Investment Bank: Maybank Investment Bank
Best Sustainable Bank: Maybank Investment Bank
International markets
Best Investment Bank: Credit Suisse
***
PHILIPPINES
Domestic market
Best Bank: Citibank - Philippines
Best Broker: First Metro Securities
Best DCM House: BPI Capital Corporation
Best ECM House: BPI Capital Corporation
Best Investment Bank: BPI Capital Corporation
Best Sustainable Bank: Bank of the Philippine Islands
International markets
Best Investment Bank: Credit Suisse
***
SINGAPORE
Domestic market
Best Bank: DBS Bank
Best Broker: CGS-CIMB Securities
Best DCM House: DBS Bank
Best ECM House: DBS Bank
Best Investment Bank: DBS Bank
Best Law Firm: Allen & Gledhill
Best Sustainable Bank: DBS Bank
Most Innovative Use of Technology: DBS Bank
International markets
Best Investment Bank: Credit Suisse
Biggest Social Impact: CGS-CIMB Securities
***
THAILAND
Domestic market
Best Broker: Kiatnakin Phatra Securities
Best ECM House: Bualuang Securities
Best Investment Bank: Kiatnakin Phatra Securities
Most Innovative Use of Technology: CGS-CIMB Securities
International markets
Best Bank: HSBC
***
VIETNAM
Domestic market
Best Bank: Vietcombank
Best Broker: VPS Securities JSC
Best DCM House: Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV)
Best ECM House: SSI Securities
Best Investment Bank: VPS Securities JSC
Most Innovative Use of Technology: Techcom Securities
International markets
Best Bank: HSBC
Best Investment Bank: Credit Suisse
Biggest Social Impact: HSBC
Most Innovative Use of Technology: Viet Capital Bank