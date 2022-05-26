Winners: FinanceAsia Country Awards 2022 – South Asia

Globally, the past two years have proven very challenging, and Asia remains in the throes of dealing with issues including restrictions, lockdowns and supply chain disruptions. Added to this, geopolitical tensions continue to run high, with the human crisis of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine permeating all corners of society and of course, the financial markets.

While these elements, combined with volatile commodity markets and soaring energy prices have impacted the market and the universal push towards a sustainability transition, there remains some optimism. The past year has witnessed a flurry of activity across Asia’s capital markets – everything from innovation in the form of SPAC-tacular financing structures and unique unicorns, to the market’s response to changing regulation and careful conservatism amid real estate-fuelled contagion concerns.

It is with this in mind that FinanceAsia is delighted to announce the winners of our flagship Country Awards, an annual process that showcases the market participants that have demonstrated resilience in their commitment to supporting their clients alongside government schemes.

With environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors alongside technology continuing to underscore all financial conversations – especially as we emerge from the pandemic, this year, we have introduced some new award categories: Biggest Social Impact and Most Innovative Use of Technology.

A special thanks must go to our expert jury who led the process of reviewing the plethora of submissions we received detailing achievements between the eligibility period of 01 April 2021 – 01 April 2022.

Read on for details of the winners for South Asia.

Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind each choice will be published online as well as in the summer edition of FinanceAsia magazine.

For other winners:

Click here to see the winners across North Asia.

The winners for Southeast Asia will be published tomorrow (Friday 27 May).

*** SOUTH ASIA ***

BANGLADESH

Domestic market

Best Bank: The City Bank

Best Investment Bank: IDLC Investments

***

INDIA

Domestic market

Best Broker: Edelweiss Institutional Equities

Best ECM House: Axis Capital

Best Private Bank: ICICI Securities

Most Innovative Use of Technology: Deutsche Bank AG – International Private Bank (IPB), India

***

PAKISTAN

Domestic market

Best Bank: Allied Bank

Best Investment Bank: Arif Habib

International markets

Best Investment Bank: Credit Suisse

***

SRI LANKA

Domestic market

Best Bank: Commercial Bank of Ceylon

Best Sustainable Bank: Commercial Bank of Ceylon

