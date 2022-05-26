Winners: FinanceAsia Country Awards 2022 – North Asia

Globally, the past two years have proven very challenging, and Asia remains in the throes of dealing with issues including restrictions, lockdowns and supply chain disruptions. Added to this, geopolitical tensions continue to run high, with the human crisis of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine permeating all corners of society and of course, the financial markets.

While these elements, combined with volatile commodity markets and soaring energy prices have impacted the market and the universal push towards a sustainability transition, there remains some optimism. The past year has witnessed a flurry of activity across Asia’s capital markets – everything from innovation in the form of SPAC-tacular financing structures and unique unicorns, to the market’s response to changing regulation and careful conservatism amid real estate-fuelled contagion concerns.

It is with this in mind that FinanceAsia is delighted to announce the winners of our flagship Country Awards, an annual process that showcases the market participants that have demonstrated resilience in their commitment to supporting their clients alongside government schemes.

With environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors alongside technology continuing to underscore all financial conversations – especially as we emerge from the pandemic, this year, we have introduced some new award categories: Biggest Social Impact and Most Innovative Use of Technology.

A special thanks must go to our expert jury who led the process of reviewing the plethora of submissions we received detailing achievements between the eligibility period of 01 April 2021 – 01 April 2022.

Read on for details of the winners for North Asia.

Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind each choice will be published online as well as in the summer edition of FinanceAsia magazine.

*** NORTH ASIA ***

CHINA

Domestic market

Best Broker: China International Capital Corporation (CICC)

Best Investment Bank: China International Capital Corporation (CICC)

Best DCM House: China International Capital Corporation (CICC)

Best ECM House: China International Capital Corporation (CICC)

Best Law Firm: Han Kun Law Offices

Best Chinese Onshore Ratings Agency: China Lianhe Credit Rating Company

International markets

Best Bank: HSBC

Best Investment Bank: Goldman Sachs

Best Chinese Offshore Ratings Agency: Fitch Ratings

***

HONG KONG SAR

Domestic market

Best Bank: HSBC

Best Broker: China Everbright Securities International

Best Chinese Offshore Ratings Agency: Lianhe Ratings Global

Best DCM House: HSBC

Best ECM House: Haitong International Securities Group

Best Investment Bank: HSBC

Best Law Firm: King & Wood Mallesons

Best Private Bank: HSBC

Best Sustainable Bank: HSBC

International markets

Best Bank: DBS Bank

Best Investment Bank: Goldman Sachs

Biggest Social Impact: DBS Bank

Most Innovative Use of Technology: DBS Bank

***

MONGOLIA

Domestic market

Best Bank: Khan Bank

***

SOUTH KOREA

International markets

Best Investment Bank: Credit Suisse

***

TAIWAN

Domestic market

Best Bank: E.SUN Bank

Best DCM House: KGI Securities

Best Investment Bank: KGI Securities

Best Private Bank: CTBC Bank

Best Sustainable Bank: CTBC Bank

Most Innovative Use of Technology: Bank SinoPac

International markets

Best Bank: Citibank

Best Investment Bank: Citibank

Biggest Social Impact: DBS Bank

Most Innovative Use of Technology: DBS Bank



