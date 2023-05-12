Winners: FinanceAsia Awards 2022-2023 South Asia

Still reeling from the effects of last year’s supply chain woes, energy disruptions and geopolitical tensions, financial markets are now also contending with the impact of consecutive interest rate hikes and uncertainty following recent banking turmoil.

While 2023 may not deliver the capital markets rebound we were all hoping for, it is worth pausing to recognise leading financial institutions that have forged through and made waves in these volatile times.

Marked progress and innovation across deals continues to demonstrate regeneration and resilience. After all, the goal posts have not changed: each of Asia's markets is bound by net zero commitments; and digital transformation continues to drive regulatory discourse and development around emerging sectors and virtual assets. As a result, sustainability and digitisation continue to be underlying themes shaping a new paradigm for deal-making in the region.

The FinanceAsia team invited banks, brokers and ratings agencies to showcase their capabilities to support their clients as they navigated these uncertain economic times. Our awards process celebrates those institutions that showed determination to deliver desirable outcomes, through display of commercial and technical acumen.

This year marks the 27th iteration of our FinanceAsia awards and celebrates activity that has taken place within the past year (2022).

To reflect new trends, this year we introduced an award for Biggest ESG Impact (encompassing all three elements of ESG strategy) and updated our D&I award to include equity: Most Progressive DEI Strategy.

Read on for details of the winners and finalists (entrants whose submissions were highly commended by our jury) for South Asia. Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind winner selection will be published in the summer edition of the FinanceAsia magazine, with subsequent syndication online.

Congratulations to all of our winners!

*** SOUTH ASIA ***

BANGLADESH

Domestic

Best Investment Bank: UCB Investment Ltd

Best Sustainable Bank: Infrastructure Development Company Ltd

Most Innovative Use of Technology: Green Delta Securities

International

Best Bank: Standard Chartered

Best ESG Impact: Standard Chartered

Most Progressive DEI: Standard Chartered

***

INDIA

Domestic

Best Broker: Nuvama Institutional Equities

Best DCM House: Trust Investment Advisors

Best ECM House: ICICI Securities Ltd

Best Investment Bank: ICICI Securities Ltd

Most Innovative Use of Technology: ICICI Securities

International

Best Investment Bank: Citi

Best Sustainable Bank: MUFG

Most Progressive DEI: Citi

***

PAKISTAN

Domestic

Best Bank: Allied Bank Ltd

Best Broker: Topline Securities

Best Investment Bank: Habib Bank Limited

***

SRI LANKA

Domestic

Best Bank: Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc

Best Investment Bank: NDB Investment Bank Ltd

Best Broker: Asia Securities (Pvt) Ltd.

International

Best Bank: HSBC

***

