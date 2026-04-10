Winner Spotlight 2026: UOB

UOB

UOB’s recognition at the FinanceAsia Awards highlights the depth of its regional franchise and the strength of its investment banking capabilities across Asia Pacific (Apac). The bank received the Best Property House (Apac) award alongside a broad range of deal awards across the region, reflecting its consistent execution and its ability to deliver integrated financing and advisory solutions.

Regional strength and cross-border execution excellence

A key differentiator for UOB is its regional scale combined with seamless cross-border execution. The bank delivered transactions across Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, leveraging a robust local-currency platform across multiple markets and deploying capital across the entire real estate capital structure.

This integrated approach enabled clients – ranging from developers to institutional investors – to raise capital efficiently for acquisitions, refinancing, development funding and portfolio expansion regionally, while navigating increasingly complex regulatory and financing environments.

Breadth of capabilities across sectors and products

UOB demonstrated strong capabilities across a wide range of sectors and financing solutions, spanning infrastructure, data centres, sustainable finance, capital markets, advisory and syndicated lending. The bank supported clients with end-to-end solutions across loans, bonds, structured finance and M&A, reflecting its ability to deploy capital across the risk spectrum and deliver integrated outcomes.

Sustainable finance remained a key focus. UOB took a pioneering role in advancing green loans, sustainability-linked facilities and green bond issuances across the region, supporting the transition to a more sustainable economy.

Notable transactions included green financing for Singapore's Duo Tower and Duo Galleria, a greenfield data centre project in Thailand, and logistics portfolio assets in Indonesia. UOB was also involved in landmark, large-scale projects like the Marina Bay Sands expansion, and also the AirTrunk acquisition, demonstrating its ability to combine balance sheet strength with advisory and capital markets expertise to deliver end-to-end results.

Recognition across market and financing transactions

UOB was recognised for leadership across a broad spectrum of market and financing transactions in the region. These included:

· Bonds - Exsim Capital Resources' ASEAN green SRI Sukuk Musharakah in Malaysia.

· Infrastructure - the jumbo loan financing by a consortium of international and cross­regional lenders to Bridge Data Centres in Malaysia.

· Innovation - the amendment and extension exercise for the existing syndicated term loan facilities for Masan Group Corporation and The Sherpa Company in Vietnam.

· Islamic finance - Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang's Sustainability Sukuk Wakalah in Malaysia.

· M&A - Starwood-led Consortium's privatisation of ESR Group in Hong Kong SAR (also a winner in the property category).

· Project finance - the green loan facility for Levanta Renewables in Thailand; and the jumbo loan for Bridge Data Centres in Malaysia.

· Structured finance - the fixed rate residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) for Hong Kong Capital Finance Corporation; and green loan financing facilities for GSA Data Center 01 in Thailand.

· Sustainable Finance - AirTrunk's green loan for the development of new hyperscale data centre SGP2.

· Syndicated loans - the multi-currency green revolving credit facility for KNBDC MEL1 Finco in Australia; Airport Authority Hong Kong's multi-billion dollar HKD revolving credit facilities; the syndicated term loan and revolving credit facilities to support Affinity Equity Partners' acquisition of 90% of issued share capital of PT Yupi Indo Jelly Gum in Indonesia; Marina Bay Sands' syndicated credit facilities in Singapore; Gulf Energy Development and Intouch Holdings' syndicated term loan facilities in Thailand.

In addition, UOB received high commendations for transactions such as the Centurion Accommodation REIT IPO in Singapore, and the Murabahah term facility and offshore term loan facility for WG Data Hub in Malaysia. These transactions emphasised the bank’s innovation and its strong expertise across sustainable finance and syndicated loans.

“Asean offers compelling opportunities, driven by sustained investment, infrastructure development and growing cross‑border trade,” said Edmund Leong, head of Group Corporate Banking and Investment Banking at UOB. “These recognitions for our market and financing transactions reflect our role as the ‘One Bank for Asean’ in enabling clients’ growth across the region.”



Contact details

UOB Corporate Contact Centre: 1800 226 6121