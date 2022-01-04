UBS appoints head of ESG advisory for APAC

Brendan Tu re-joins the bank after a stint at electronics manufacturer Foxconn.
January 04, 2022

Zurich-headquartered investment bank UBS has appointed Brendan Tu as head of ESG advisory for APAC, effective February 21, 2022

Based in Hong Kong, Tu will report functionally to Laurent Bouvier, global head of ESG advisory, based in London, and locally to Gaetano Bassolino, head of global banking for Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by FinanceAsia

The position is newly created in line with UBS’ ongoing effort to evolve the sophistication of its advice in ESG financing, a spokesperson for UBS told FA “We anticipate that ESG-linked financing will continue to grow in Asia’s financial markets,” the spokesperson added

Tu will be responsible for supporting the implementation of the firm’s global ESG advisory...

