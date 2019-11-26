Softbank-backed AI firm to use new funding to expand workforce

AI-powered digital marketing firm Appier has raised $80 million in its fourth funding round which closed today with investments from Temasek’s Pavilion Capital and HOPU-ARM Innovation Fund among others to finance expansion.

“Talent is our number one priority,” said Appier chief executive Chih-Han Yu said in an interview with FinanceAsia. “We are also looking at geographic expansion and will deepen our investment in each market we have entered.”

Launched in 2012, Appier targets customer engagement to improve e-commerce sales. Around 1,000 enterprises use the service, including global grocery chain Carrefour, beauty company Estée Lauder and automaker Audi, to optimise their online marketing campaigns....