Societe Generale opens India GIFT City branch

The new branch in the IFSC will be led by Mihir Baxi, and will support renewable energy and infrastructure in India, including roads, transmission, data centres, technology and telecommunications.
September 25, 2025

Societe Generale has opened new branch in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), the first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India.

