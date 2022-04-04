SMBC appoints APAC co-heads

Tokyo-headquartered banking and financial services group, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation SMBC, has announced the appointment of Yuichi Nishimura and Rajeev Kannan to managing executive officers and co-heads of the Asia Pacific division, based in Singapore. Their appointments are effective April 1.

“With the new leadership, SMBC remains committed to supporting its core clients in the region and to assist in navigating through challenges presented by the pandemic as well as the IBOR transition, with a keen focus on ESG aspects,” a spokesperson told FinanceAsia.

“Despite Covid-19 volatility and headwinds, SMBC has managed to successfully structure, arrange and syndicate a range of well-diversified loan facilities...