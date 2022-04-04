SMBC appoints APAC co-heads

Yuichi Nishimura and Rajeev Kannan have been promoted to managing executive officers and co-heads of the Asia Pacific division, based in Singapore.
Yuichi Nishimura, left, and Rajeev Kannan, right
Yuichi Nishimura, left, and Rajeev Kannan, right
April 04, 2022

Tokyo-headquartered banking and financial services group, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation SMBC, has announced the appointment of Yuichi Nishimura and Rajeev Kannan to managing executive officers and co-heads of the Asia Pacific division, based in Singapore. Their appointments are effective April 1.

“With the new leadership, SMBC remains committed to supporting its core clients in the region and to assist in navigating through challenges presented by the pandemic as well as the IBOR transition, with a keen focus on ESG aspects,” a spokesperson told FinanceAsia.

“Despite Covid-19 volatility and headwinds, SMBC has managed to successfully structure, arrange and syndicate a range of well-diversified loan facilities...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222