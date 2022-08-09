Singapore issues debut green bond

The issuance marks the city-state’s first ever 50-year bond and the longest-tenor green bond issued by a sovereign to date.
August 09, 2022

The Monetary Authority of Singapore MAS on Thursday August 4 announced the country’s first green bond issuance, setting a precedent for further green issuances by corporates and governments in the region.

The 50-year, S$2.4 billion $1.7 billion bond was priced at 3.04% and saw “strong” demand from institutional investors during the book-building process, according to the release. A S$50 million tranche was made available to individual investors from August 5.

Mushtaq Kapasi, managing director and chief representative for APAC the International Capital Market Association ICMA, welcomed the new issuance, which aligned with ICMA’s Green Bond Principles 2021, and the ASEAN Green Bond Standards 2018. The...

