Shaping the future of Morgan Stanley in Asia

A version of this feature was published in FinanceAsia's December 2021 magazine

Gokul Laroia first moved to Hong Kong in 1997 and has held a number of senior posts across the bank since, from leading M&A and capital markets, to managing equities and wealth management Heralded by FA as one of the region’s rising stars back in 2004, Laroia’s extensive experience in the Asian markets positions him well to serve as sole CEO for Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) from January, while he continues to steer the ship as co-head of Global Equities

FA: How has the past year been for Morgan Stanley What have been the highlights

GL: As we look at the first...