Shaping the future of Morgan Stanley in Asia

Gokul Laroia speaks exclusively to FinanceAsia about his 26-year career at the bank and his strategic vision for the future of its Asia Pacific presence.
February 15, 2022

A version of this feature was published in FinanceAsia's December 2021 magazine

Gokul Laroia first moved to Hong Kong in 1997 and has held a number of senior posts across the bank since, from leading M&A and capital markets, to managing equities and wealth management Heralded by FA as one of the region’s rising stars back in 2004, Laroia’s extensive experience in the Asian markets positions him well to serve as sole CEO for Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) from January, while he continues to steer the ship as co-head of Global Equities

FA: How has the past year been for Morgan Stanley What have been the highlights

GL: As we look at the first...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222