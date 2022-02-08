Senior Natixis banker returns to Asia

Paris-headquartered bank, Natixis, has announced in a media note the appointment of Bertrand Guiot (pictured) as head of Real Assets and Investment Banking, Southeast Asia, and head of its Asia Pacific Infrastructure Funds Coverage

A spokesperson for the bank confirmed with FinanceAsia that he started the new role on January 01

Having been with the bank’s Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) division for nearly a decade, Guiot has served a number of roles across Canada, Australia and Hong Kong, where until summer 2018 he led the bank’s efforts as head of Infrastructure for Asia Pacific

Guiot’s most recent role with the bank was spent in Montreal, leading the region as senior...