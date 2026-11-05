Renminbi rally puts Beijing in a bind

Bangladesh attempts to spur growth
The country is taking measures through trade, finance and monetary policy to spur growth amid numerous challenges.
August 14, 2026
A stronger currency is generally seen as a sign of economic confidence. For China, however, the renminbi's appreciation presents a dilemma.
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].