Renminbi rally puts Beijing in a bind

A stronger currency suits Beijing's global ambitions, but threatens exporters. Economists warn the PBOC's latest intervention reveals a delicate balancing act.
November 05, 2026

A stronger currency is generally seen as a sign of economic confidence. For China, however, the renminbi's appreciation presents a dilemma.

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