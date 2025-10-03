Q&A: Wendy Cheong, Apac regional head, Moody's Ratings

On the ratings agency's 40th anniversary in the region, Singapore-based Cheong explained how transition finance and data centres are key growth areas, how the ratings agency is adopting AI, and the lessons learned from several financial crises.
October 03, 2025

FinanceAsia recently caught up with Wendy Cheong, managing director – regional head of Asia Pacific (Apac), at Moody’s Ratings.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media